Soccer

Roberto Carlos Sentenced to 3 Months in Jail After Failing to Pay More Than £15,000 in Child Support

2 hours ago

Roberto Carlos has been sentenced to three months in Brazilian jail after failing to pay more than £15,000 in child support.

According to the Sun, the ex-Brazil and Real Madrid defender Carlos owes money to former partner Barbara Thurler, with whom he has two children.

Philipp Schmidli/GettyImages

The 44-year-old's case is being processed under summary secrecy in the family court of the Itaperuna Forum, with Brazilian media stating Carlos cited financial issues as the reason for the payment delays.


Carlos recently had his ninth child with current wife Mariana Lucon and judge Mayane de Castro said the family rejected a proposal from the former Inter Milan full-back to pay the sum in instalments.

DANI POZO/GettyImages

Carlos' lawyer Fernando Pittner said the matter would be resolved without the legendary Brazilian serving time in prison, with the World Cup winner also recently being dragged into a doping investigation in Brazil.

A German broadcaster recently claimed Carlos took performance-enhancing drugs throughout his career, during which he won league titles in Brazil and Spain. Carlos has denied the allegations.

Carlos won four La Liga titles with Real Madrid as well as three Champions Leagues, three Supercopa de Espana triumphs and a UEFA Super Cup.


He was the runner-up in the FIFA World Player of the Year in 1997, missing out to compatriot Ronaldo, and also won the World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and two Copa Americas.

