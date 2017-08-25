Spanish TV Show Claims Ronaldo Demands Huge Pay Rise to Overshadow Messi & Neymar Salaries

Cristiano Ronaldo's 'will he, won't he' saga at Real Madrid has taken another turn as reports claim that the megastar is after a massive pay rise to remain with Los Blancos.

Spanish TV show Jugones - televised on La Sexta - has reported that the striker wants to be given a bumper new salary to eclipse the amount earned by South American rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar at Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain respectively.

Ronaldo is believed to earn around €21m a year from his current contract with last season's La Liga champions, but now wants Real to almost double his wages to a whopping €40m-per-season after tax to remain in Spain.

Despite their reluctance to allow the 32-year-old to leave, Madrid are dead set against giving their superstar a hefty payday so soon after he penned a new lucrative five-year deal last November.

Real claim that doing so would blow their current wage structure out of the water and, in true football star fashion, would more than likely lead to an influx of Ronaldo's team mates through manager Zinedine Zidane's door demanding an increase to their own salaries.

Ronaldo is once again making the headlines across the globe as his future in Spain's capital continues to be the source of plenty of conjecture.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

The ex-Manchester United star apparently wants out of the Champions League holders after he was hit by a double-whammy over supposed tax evasion and a domestic suspension for pushing a referee.

Ronaldo has denied committing fraud in an alleged €13.7m tax dodging case and also condemned the "incomprehensible" Spanish football authorities for handing him a five-game ban following his behaviour in the Spanish Super Cup first-eg victory over Barcelona earlier in August.

There was some good news, though, for the Portugal international on Thursday as he was named UEFA's Player of the Year at a glitzy awards ceremony as he saw off competition from rival Messi and Juventus' legendary goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.