Spurs Manager Mauricio Pochettino Coy on Serge Aurier Links After Reports of Medical for PSG Star

Mauricio Pochettino is refusing to confirm or deny a move for Ivory Coast international Serge Aurier, despite there being rumours that the 24-year-old has had a medical for Spurs in France.

Reports in France are claiming that a £23m deal has been agreed with the two clubs and that Aurier is waiting on confirmation that he can work in the UK.

Quoted by the Daily Mail in his pre-match press conference, the Spurs boss said: "We cannot confirm anything until something happens. Many, many players like always in the media. I cannot confirm anything."



Spurs were criticised for not having signed anyone in the transfer window up until last week, when they secured the signing of Colombian defender, Davinson Sanchez. The club's own defender Danny Rose publicly spoke out against Tottenham for not showing the same ambition as the other top clubs in the league.

But Pochettino, who is entering his fourth season as Spurs manager, is maintaining silence over speculation, saying: "I never speak about rumours because of my full respect to other clubs and played involved in negotiations with us or with other clubs. We will see, I don't like to speak about rumours."

Aurier would be a good fit for Spurs, who sold Kyle Walker to Manchester City for a whopping £50m. The PSG defender had previously been denied entry to the UK last year pending an assault conviction, but reports circulating in France claim that his lawyers are trying to rectify the situation in order to allow the player to move.