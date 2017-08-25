After spending much of the transfer window static, Tottenham have come late to the party with proposed deals that could take their summer spending to well over £100m.

Last week the north London side secured the services of Colombian international Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for a club record £38m. And the Daily Star are reporting that the Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is eying up another three arrivals before the window closes.

PSG defender Serge Aurier is linked with a £23m move, £28m-rated Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao and Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, valued at £12m, are also linked.

Reports are suggesting that Spurs and PSG have an agreement in place for Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, pending the outcome of a legal case. The 24-year-old is alleged to have hit a police officer in France but a verdict is yet to be delivered.

With three additions expected to come in, one could be on the way out. Vincent Janssen will be allowed to leave Spurs, despite there already being a lack of striking options available to Pochettino.

The Dutch striker joined Tottenham for £17m but has struggled for form since his arrival. Some reports suggest that West Brom are interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Spurs drew the most difficult group in the Champions League - finding themselves among Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The team had a torrid time playing at Wembley last season in the Champions League and they will be hoping the new possible arrivals can help change the fortunes for this season.