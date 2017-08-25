Soccer

Report: Tottenham to Take Summer Spending to Over £100M With Late Triple Swoop

1:33 | Soccer
English Premier League: Manchester City to Benefit Most From League's Wild Spending Spree
an hour ago

After spending much of the transfer window static, Tottenham have come late to the party with proposed deals that could take their summer spending to well over £100m. 

Last week the north London side secured the services of Colombian international Davinson Sanchez from Ajax for a club record £38m. And the Daily Star are reporting that the Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, is eying up another three arrivals before the window closes.

PSG defender Serge Aurier is linked with a £23m move, £28m-rated Lazio forward Keita Balde Diao and Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, valued at £12m, are also linked.

Reports are suggesting that Spurs and PSG have an agreement in place for Ivorian defender Serge Aurier, pending the outcome of a legal case. The 24-year-old is alleged to have hit a police officer in France but a verdict is yet to be delivered. 

With three additions expected to come in, one could be on the way out. Vincent Janssen will be allowed to leave Spurs, despite there already being a lack of striking options available to Pochettino. 

The Dutch striker joined Tottenham for £17m but has struggled for form since his arrival. Some reports suggest that West Brom are interested in signing the 23-year-old.

Spurs drew the most difficult group in the Champions League - finding themselves among Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. The team had a torrid time playing at Wembley last season in the Champions League and they will be hoping the new possible arrivals can help change the fortunes for this season.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters