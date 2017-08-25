Soccer

WATCH: Marseille GK Steve Mandanda Embarrasses Player With Brilliant Ball Skill

Neymar Records Two Goals, Two Assists in PSG Home Debut
Steve Mandanda's spell in the Premier League didn't go to plan but he's settling back in well at Marseille.

After a injury-ravaged year in England, the France international has joined his former side but it almost seems as if he has never been away, displaying an incredible amount of confidence to nutmeg a Domzale player on Thursday night when being closed down.

The 32-year-old displayed an enormous amount of cool to just the slide the ball past the Domzale forward, with the Slovenian side always facing an uphill battle despite drawing the first leg 1-1.

While nevertheless impressive, could you imagine the scenes had Mandanda lost possession and conceded a goal, all in the cause of looking good on the ball?

Valere Germain scored two goals to take his Europa League tally up to five strikes before Florian Thauvin grabbed the third, securing Marseille's passage to the group stage of the European competition.

Mandanda's Marseille are currently fifth in Ligue 1 after winning two games and drawing another in their opening three matches of the season.

