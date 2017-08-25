Soccer

West Brom Snap Up RB Leipzig & Scotland Winger Oliver Burke on 5-Year Deal

2 hours ago

West Bromwich Albion have completed the signing of talented winger Oliver Burke from RB Leipzig for an undisclosed fee, thought to be worth up to £15m.

The Baggies announced the latest addition to their senior ranks via their Twitter account on Friday, with the Scotland international penning a five-year deal to move to the Hawthorns, and becomes Tony Pulis' fourth permanent acquisition this summer.

Speaking about trading the possibility of playing Champions League football with Leipzig for the Premier League, Burke admitted that a switch to West Brom was down to the chance to play more matches than he had done out in the Bundesliga.

He told the club's website: "I feel like it is a time for me to move on and play more games. I'm here, I want to impress and I want my name to be first on the team sheet."

Burke will wear the number 17 jersey with the Midlands outfit, and is eligible to make his senior bow for West Brom in Sunday's clash with Pulis' former club Stoke City.

