West Ham United have halted their pursuit of Sporting CP's William Carvalho as Sporting CP have refused to lower their £40m valuation of the central defensive midfielder - according to Sky Sports' Kaveh Solhekol.

The Hammers have been scouring the market for an accomplished midfield commander, and Carvalho was initially perched at the top of the east Londoners' wish-list, with a deal for the Portuguese international supposedly being on the cusp of completion.

But, now that the Liga NOS outfit have stood firm, it seems that the Irons will have to identify alternative options with a cheaper asking price if they're to button-down a player with the same specific required credentials on the pitch once and for all.

West Ham, amongst monetary concerns, also seemingly had doubts over the 25-year-old's fitness, with a senior club source claiming (via Sky Sports):

"He just got too expensive and you have to say no sometimes.

"Also, he's not trained for three weeks. He has done no pre-season training - so he might have needed four-six weeks to be ready to play for us."

Slaven Bilic is aiming to catapult West Ham into the next phase of their history at the London Stadium, with European football being imperative to their progression.

Since the opening of the summer transfer window, the Stratford-based outfit have landed Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic from Bayer Leverkusen and Stoke City respectively - both earning over £100k-a-week to sport the famous claret jersey on a weekly basis.

Although, despite their previous substantial transfer scoops, Sporting seem to have ultimately priced the cash-wielding Hammers out of a move for Carvalho, who helped his national fold triumphantly win Euro 2016.