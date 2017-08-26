Barcelona Insert Huge Release Clause into New Boy Ousmane Dembele's Contract

So Barcelona finally got their man after weeks of being frustrated by Borussia Dortmund.

French starlet Ousmane Dembele is now a Barca player, having agreed a £96m deal on Friday to come in as a perceived replacement for Neymar, who was begrudgingly sold to Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record £198m last month.

The Catalan side are determined to never lose a player in such fashion again, and have made a great play to protect themselves.

That comes in the form of an incredible release clause. They could end up paying £135m in total, due to add-ons, but have set a £368m fee for anyone who dares dream of signing their new 20-year-old prodigy.

La Blaugrana were interested in a move for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho prior to signing Dembele, and may very well still be. If they do get him, it will be interesting to see the sum placed as his buy-out clause.





We can imagine the folks at PSG are already making certain calculations.