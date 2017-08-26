Bayern Munich Confirm Signing of Premier League Target Days After Academy Opening

Bayern Munich have asserted their dominance in the signing of Dutch wonderkid Joshua Zirkzee, beating the likes of Arsenal and Everton in the race for his signature, as confirmed on the club website.

The 16-year-old forward moves to Bavaria from Feyenoord just days after a new €70m youth academy was opened in Munich. Opened as a statement to Neymar's world record transfer to Paris Saint-Germain, club president Uli Hoeness said that it was the answer to the "current transfer madness and salary explosion".

OFFIZIELL: Bayern München have signed 🇳🇱 centre-forward, Joshua Zirkzee!



16-year-old was courted by a lot of clubs, which says plenty. pic.twitter.com/pwMFwi7kDk — Scouted Football (@ScoutedFtbl) August 26, 2017

Zirkzee has featured for the Dutch U16 side six times, scoring three goals during his outings. Moving to Germany with a big reputational from the youth system in Rotterdam, Premier League sides and reigning Portuguese champions Benfica have had to bite the bullet and admit defeat in chasing the promising striker.

"We are thrilled to have a very good talent with Joshua. He brings a lot of quality both physically and playfully," said the sporting director of the FC Bayern Campus, Hermann Gerland.

Bayern Munich have already started the new season strong. Claiming a fortuitous victory over Borussia Dortmund in the Super Cup, the Bavarians have gone on to thrash 3. Liga side Chemnitzer FC in the first round of the DFB Cup, as well as secure maximum points in the Bundesliga with a 3-1 victory over Heiko Herrlich's Bayer Leverkusen.