Walking out to a Van Halen classic, the Westfallenstadion was certainly 'Jump'-ing in excitement ahead of the new Bundesliga season in Dortmund. In their first game since the permanent departure of Ousmane Dembélé, Dortmund ran out comfortable 2-0 victors against a resilient Hertha Berlin side.

It took less than 15 minutes for last season's top goalscorer Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to open his account in Dortmund this season. A stunning ball was fizzed into the box from the Dortmund left by Nuri Sahin and Aubameyang, as we saw so often last season, got in front of the defender to guide the ball into Rune Jarstein's back post.

The next chance of the game came through American wonderkid Christian Pulisic. The 18-year-old received the ball just outside Hertha's box and running straight at the fearful defence, he showed some great footwork to open up half a yard space before his left-footed effort was well saved by Jarstein's legs.

Sebastian Langkamp had Hertha's first real opportunity of the match. Getting on the end of a dangerous free kick, the defender's header was tame and Swiss international Roman Bürki comfortably saved his effort, leaving the score at 1-0 going into the break.

Max Philipp had Dortmund's first chance of the second half, however, he was unable to generate enough power on his shot after getting on the end of a sumptuous reverse pass from Mario Götze. Minutes later, Pulisic had Jarstein beaten with a shot from outside the area but his effort trickled wide of the post.

Just 10 minutes into the second half, Turkish midfielder Sahin came up with a strike that challenges Marc Bartra's screamer last week in terms of quality. With the ball dropping out of the air, Sahin stepped up to strike the ball first time, on the half-volley, and smash the ball into the top corner of the Hertha Berlin net from 20 yards out.

A quiet Vladimír Darida nearly brought Hertha back into the game after getting a deft touch on a low cross from out wide, but his shot went agonisingly wide of Bürki's far post. The Czech international then came close with a curling strike after pouncing on poor defensive play from first half substitute Ömer Toprak, but his second effort had the same outcome as before.

Unsurprisingly, Aubameyang's pace caused Hertha constant problems throughout the second half. However, Dortmund were unable to capitalise on their counter-attacking opportunities and the game ended 2-0 in the first Bundesliga game of the season at the Westfallenstadion.