Tammy Abraham Scores his First Goal as Swans Win

Saturday afternoon saw Crystal Palace take on Swansea City at Selhurst Park in the third week of the new Premier League campaign. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek out from injury, Frank de Boer decided to use James McArthur in the Eagles' starting XI. Swansea on the other hand, gave Sam Clucas a debut match more than 48 hours after his purchase from Hull City.

The first half of the match saw both sides performing equally poor with a few attempts on goal. Tammy Abraham aimed to impress with a chance in less than five minutes of the start, crossing a ball into the path of Jordan Ayew only to be headed out wide for the Swans.

Attempts from Palace's front three were promising, however, Swansea seemed to be in control of the possession for most of the half. It wasn't until the 30th minute that McArthur was close to scoring from an Andros Townsend assist.

Abraham sent the home crowd roaring as an attempt from the 38th minute after a mistake from Timothy Fosu-Mensah could've led to an away goal, but Wayne Hennessey saved the Eagles from the in-form Chelsea youngster.

Only five minutes later, Abraham managed to convert a chance and score his first goal in the Premier League as well as give the Swans their first shot on target this season. The 19-year-old was assisted by Leroy Fer as he manages to break a stale first half. Home fans booed as the whistle blew for the break.

The visitors made an immediate impact in the second half as Jordan Ayew scores in the 48th minute. A possessional mistake from Martin Kelly is costly as Kyle Naughton intercepts and brings the ball in the path of Ayew, who slips it behind a poorly performing Hennessey to give the Swans a 0-2 lead in South London.

Crystal Palace continued to struggle after the second goal as de Boer tried to find options with the lack of service towards frontman Christian Benteke. The 57th minute saw Palace sub on an Eagles favourite in Yohan Cabaye hoping his experience helps the home side recover from the two-goal deficit.

Tensions rose in the 66th minute when Eagles substitute Lee Chung-Yong went down in the away side's box. The referee ignored penalty claims as upset Crystal Palace fans roared in the stands.

Most of the second half seemed to go steady for both sides until the last 10 minutes where Crystal Palace pushed hard to breakthrough for a goal. A Cabaye free kick went across Fabianski's bar followed by a wide ball from one of Townsend's repeated attempts on goal.

Benteke's missed header in the 88th minute was Crystal Palace's last chance on goal as an additional three minutes in injury time couldn't save the Eagles from their poor performance and 0-2 defeat.