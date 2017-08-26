Ex-Reds Midfielder Danny Murphy Claims Alexis Sanchez Would Choose Liverpool Over Arsenal Now

With Arsenal in the Europa League and Alexis Sanchez refusing to sign a new contract with the Gunners, reports are swarming around that the Chilean winger has gained a keen interested from Pep Guardiola's Manchester City as well as PSG.

Following the rumours of a £70m deal to Manchester closing in, ex-Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy wrote to the London Evening Standard, expressing that Sanchez would have joined the Reds over Arsenal back in 2014 based on the position the two clubs are in now.

ALEXANDER NEMENOV/GettyImages

"When Alexis Sanchez had the choice in 2014, he decided to join Arsenal ahead of Liverpool. If he had those options again today, there is a good chance he would go the other way," Murphy wrote.

"Look at Liverpool in 2017. They are in the Champions League. They have increased the capacity of Anfield to 54,000 and there are outline plans to take it to 60,000, similar to Emirates Stadium."

Liverpool secured a Champions League ahead of Arsenal last season as the campaign came to a tight battle between both clubs for the top four.

KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/GettyImages

Murphy also gave praise to Jurgen Klopp for his previous achievements, stating that the German has secured his place at Anfield.

"Jurgen Klopp is now settled in the manager's job. He is very charismatic and might be more of a draw than Brendan Rodgers was. Brendan did well at Liverpool but Klopp won two Bundesliga titles and reached a Champions League Final with Borussia Dortmund."

He also believes that Arsenal will be in a difficult position should they lose Sanchez before the transfer window closes.

"Liverpool seem to be on the way up, whereas I feel Arsenal are on a plateau — and if they lose Sanchez before the transfer window closes next Thursday, they will find themselves in an incredibly difficult position."