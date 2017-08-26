Genoa 2-4 Juventus: Paolo Dybala Stars Again as Juve Come Back From Two Down to Win 6 Goal Thriller

Juventus continued their winning start to the Serie A season after an inspired Paulo Dybala hatrick rescued the Bianconeri who found themselves two nil down in the opening seven minutes.

A pulsating first half which was frantic from the first minute to the last; Paulo Dybala rescued the Bianconeri with a first half brace after falling two goals behind after an incredible first five minutes of the match.

Genoa went 1-0 up after 20 seconds from a Pjanic own goal, which sent the Stadio Luigi Ferraris into ruptures, a place where the Bianconeri have struggled in recent seasons.

The goal was made after good work by Goran Pandev, who often rolled back the years in the first half. He worked his way through three Juve players on the right and fizzed in a dangerous cross which Chiellini could only divert onto Pjanic's knee and the ball fell into the bottom corner.

The game continued to start in a blockbusting fashion as Perin saved brilliantly from Gentiletti, preventing a second own goal in the game in the matter of minutes. The following minute Genoa were awarded a penalty, given not by the referee but the VAR system which has been introduced for the first time in the Serie A.

The decision was controversial as Veloso seemed to be slightly offside when the foul was made on him by Daniele Rugani. Nevertheless, the penalty was cooly converted by Genoa new signing Andrey Galabinov, who scored his first goal in the Serie A.

Juventus were notably shaken by Genoa's bright start but slowly began to regain control of the match.

Dybala scored the first of his three in the 14th minute after a great team move which helped them settle back into the game.

Juventus were starting to dominate possession but were struggling to break down Genoa's defence and their hard-working midfield. Additionally, Genoa were always threatening on the break particularly the superb Diego Laxalt and Goran Pandev down the wings.

Juventus' equaliser came right on the stroke of half-time as the VAR system was used once again, to award the Bianconeri a penalty. Lazovic was the offender after a Mandzukic shot from close range was adjudged to hit his arm.

Dybala emphatically scored his second of the game from the spot as he rifled his penalty into the top corner, leaving the impressive Perin, no chance.

After a frantic first half for both teams, Juventus came out in the second period and had a more solid defensive display.

They quickly completed the comeback after a superb goal by Juan Cuadrado following a piece of magic by the Colombian left him one on one with the goalkeeper and he finished with aplomb to give Juve the lead for the first time in the game.

After Juve took the lead they were happy to sit back and spring on the counter, allowing Genoa to have more possession. The Rossoblu struggled to create anything of substance as Juve comfortably saw out the rest of the half.

The victory and the hatrick for the brilliant Dybala was sealed in the 92nd minute as his low shot caught out Perin at his near post.

Juventus were visibly shaken after a nervous start but the class of the Argentine, Dybala, left them returning to Turin with all three points and maintaining their perfect start to the Serie A season.