Journalist Confirms PSG Spending to Top €400m as Mbappé and Fabinho Set for Paris

Paris Saint-Germain have single-handedly changed the transfer market forever, as their summer spending tops €400m.

The €222m signing of Brazilian poster boy Neymar took many people by surprise this summer, with the now ex-Barcelona winger swapping Catalonia for the French capital. The move prompted many fans of Barcelona, and indeed neutrals, to question the Parisians' ability to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations.

PSG have now completed deals for AS Monaco duo Fabinho and Kylian Mbappé, a move that will see their summer spending move close to half a billion euros, according to Sunday Times journalist Duncan Castle.

18-year-old striker Mbappé had been a target of Liverpool, Arsenal, and Manchester City this summer, although Real Madrid were understood to be leading the race for his signature.

Fabinho, also rumoured to want a move away from Monaco, had been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea this summer, however, PSG have swooped in unnoticed and signed two key players from their Ligue 1 rivals.

It appears that Monaco's new signing Youri Tielemans will be joined by former Anderlecht teammate Leander Dendoncker in the heart of Monaco's midfield, with the Belgian powerhouse seen as an ideal replacement for Fabinho at the Stade Louis II.

EMMANUEL DUNAND/GettyImages

PSG's signing of Fabinho and Mbappé will put the club's finances into serious question, with fears that financing Neymar's transfer had been somehow covered up by the Qatari-owned club.





PSG are due to be investigated next year about their finances, with FFP checks taking place roughly every three years. Although there is a lot of concern about the Parisians' financial power, any sanctions that will be placed on them cannot take place until after next year's investigation.