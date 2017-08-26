Juventus Chief Admits Defeat in Emre Can Chase

Juventus seem to have given up on their chase of Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

The Italian side were said to be upset over Chelsea's decision to sell Nemanja Matic to Manchester United, and were hoping to be placated by the recruitment of the German star.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, the Reds have held firm on their stance, and with less than a week to go in the current transfer window, the Serie A champions have been dealt yet another blow.

Speaking ahead of Juve's 4-2 win over Genoa on Saturday, club CEO Beppe Marotta indicated that Can won't be leaving Anfield this year.





“Emre Can’s contract expires in 2018 but Liverpool won’t sell him this summer," he said to reporters (H/T Express).

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

“I repeat Can is contracted with Liverpool. We know his contract expires but he is a player of Liverpool at the moment.”





Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, however, are reporting that the Old Lady have reached a verbal agreement with the player regarding a deal next year.





Liverpool have so far failed to convince Can to accept a new deal, although Jurgen Klopp has revealed that the parties are still in talks.





“We are still in talks,” Klopp said. "Do I think it is too cool that we didn’t fix it so far? No, to be honest.

“But it is all okay at the moment and we have to take it like this.

“He will play here for the next year that is for sure. All the rest we have to see.”