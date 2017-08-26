Soccer

Juventus Reportedly Set to Return for Sampdoria Striker Patrik Schick

an hour ago

Juventus are reported to be considering making a new offer to Sampdoria for striker Patrik Schick - who is said to prefer the Old Lady over other potential suitors, Inter or Roma.

The 21-year-old was set to join Juventus earlier this summer in a deal worth €30m, before his move was scuppered by a heart condition found in his medical - which has now been cleared up.

Reports suggest the Nerazzurri have now pulled out of the race to sign Schick, with Roma also set to deliver their answer imminently. Ultimately leaving the door for Juventus to swoop back in as Football Italia report that the club's vice-president - Pavel Nedved -  has spoken to the player's representatives to re-affirm their interest.

Sky Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, however, has now claimed the 21-year-old intends to stay with Sampdoria for one more season, which would allow the Bianconeri to activate his €25m release clause next summer. 

Getty Images/GettyImages

Further reports - although slightly conflicting - from Di Marzio suggest the Italian giants have already reached an agreement with Sampdoria, despite Roma reportedly having submitted a higher bid, with a potential deal seeing them buy the striker this summer but then loaning him back to Sampdoria for the 2017/18 season.

Although a handful of other outlets suggest Schick is still understood to be determined to join Juventus, Sampdoria's general manager Giuseppe Marotta said earlier in the week that Schick was "a closed topic." 

It seems as though there is still plenty of legs left in this transfer battle for Schick, who made 32 appearances for Sampdoria in the Serie A last season - scoring 11 goals and providing three assists.  

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters