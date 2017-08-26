Juventus Reportedly Set to Return for Sampdoria Striker Patrik Schick

Juventus are reported to be considering making a new offer to Sampdoria for striker Patrik Schick - who is said to prefer the Old Lady over other potential suitors, Inter or Roma.

The 21-year-old was set to join Juventus earlier this summer in a deal worth €30m, before his move was scuppered by a heart condition found in his medical - which has now been cleared up.

Reports suggest the Nerazzurri have now pulled out of the race to sign Schick, with Roma also set to deliver their answer imminently. Ultimately leaving the door for Juventus to swoop back in as Football Italia report that the club's vice-president - Pavel Nedved - has spoken to the player's representatives to re-affirm their interest.

Sky Italia reporter Gianluca Di Marzio, however, has now claimed the 21-year-old intends to stay with Sampdoria for one more season, which would allow the Bianconeri to activate his €25m release clause next summer.

Getty Images/GettyImages

Further reports - although slightly conflicting - from Di Marzio suggest the Italian giants have already reached an agreement with Sampdoria, despite Roma reportedly having submitted a higher bid, with a potential deal seeing them buy the striker this summer but then loaning him back to Sampdoria for the 2017/18 season.

Although a handful of other outlets suggest Schick is still understood to be determined to join Juventus, Sampdoria's general manager Giuseppe Marotta said earlier in the week that Schick was "a closed topic."

It seems as though there is still plenty of legs left in this transfer battle for Schick, who made 32 appearances for Sampdoria in the Serie A last season - scoring 11 goals and providing three assists.