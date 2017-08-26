Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy Will Not Be Happy as Proposed Loan to Atalanta Fails at Last Minute

Leicester City's Nampalys Mendy is likely to be fairly displeased with life at the moment after it surfaced that a proposed loan move to Serie A outfit Atalanta fell through at the last minute, after the two parties had supposedly agreed upon personal terms - according to a report published by L’Equipe (via Sport Witness).

The Foxes were initially angling towards making Mendy's departure from the King Power permanent, although it appears that the Blues have had to somewhat settle for letting him leave on a temporary basis instead.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Leicester City presumably would have wanted the loan deal to amount to more next summer, and the club would have wanted the Italian outfit to pay for the privilege of having the 25-year-old on their books for the 2017-18 campaign.

Subsequently, Mendy's switch to 'La Dea' collapsed somewhere along the line, meaning that for now at least the Frenchman will have to stay put at his current employers, after the two parties allegedly failed to agree upon a loan fee.

The midfielder's agent previously conveyed his client's 'obsession' with joining Ligue 1 side FC Girondins de Bordeaux this summer, however that dream of his has since become stagnant, with the French club ignoring Mendy's desire to ply his trade at the Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux.

But all is not lost in his pursuit of an exit, though, as fellow French clubs St. Etienne and Nice are said to be interested in his services, but any future deal will ultimately depend on Leicester's demands, requirements which have scuppered any chance of a move for Mendy so far.

Mendy will understandably be left frustrated thus far this transfer window, but with a few days left in the 2017 summer market, perhaps he'll be crossing the English Channel on a ferry sooner than first thought, as active clubs vie to nail-down the last of their summer signings before it's too late.