Manchester City's Pep Guardiola Hints Towards Sensational Late Push For Arsenal Star Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez is a player who has been touted for a move towards Manchester City from Arsenal throughout the transfer window, and now Pep Guardiola has hinted towards a potential last-ditch bid for the Chilean superstar, as the Spaniard lines up one more mega-money signing - according to a report published by The Sun.

'Ask Alexis' is what the former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss said to reporters when he was asked if Sanchez would indeed be joining him at the Etihad before next Thursday's deadline.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

The Citizens have been linked with the Blaugrana's Lionel Messi and AS Monaco's Kylian Mbappe in recent weeks, although it seems that the Premier League outfit have missed out on both targets, with the former staying put at the Camp Nou and the latter looking likely to join Paris Saint-Germain amid Real Madrid's interest.

“Alexis? He’s an Arsenal player, like Evans is a West Brom player. You have to ask Alexis. Normally I don’t talk about players from other clubs." He claimed.

“I’m happy with the squad I have. We have five or six days left, and we’ll see with the market. Maybe some of the players here will leave and we will see.

“Now the market is difficult and it was difficult before. You have to spend more, not just City but other clubs. They’re looking for the best solutions. They wait until the last minute to make the deal cheaper.”

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Sanchez, 28, only has one more year left on his standing contract with the Gunners, and if he isn't to leave the Emirates during the current window, he could leave for free next year if his current employers cannot persuade him to stay.

With the likes of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus on City's books in the attacking department, Guardiola ultimately believes that he still needs one more marquee signing in the offensive third to make them one of Europe's most formidable powers - Sanchez could in-fact hold the key to his desires and requirements.