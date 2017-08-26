Napoli Reject Offer From PSG for Goalkeeper Pepe Reina

Napoli have rejected a €7m offer from PSG for goalkeeper Pepe Reina.

The Italian club have had a good week after defeating French side Nice 4-0 on aggregate in their Champions League qualification tie to reach the main draw of this season's competition.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

They received another piece of good fortune after dodging a number of European giants in their Champions League group. They were drawn with Shakhtar Donetsk, Manchester City and Feyenoord, a group which on paper looks as if Napoli should be challenging for top spot or at least qualifying from.

Napoli fans now look to have one further piece of good news as Napoli look determined to keep Reina at the club despite PSG's interest.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

The report from Gianluca Di Marzio claims that Napoli wish to keep Reina, but if the offer is high enough and the club can agree a fee with Real Sociedad for their alternate option Gerónimo Rulli, then Reina would be allowed to leave.





Reina was initially loaned out to Napoli from Liverpool for the 2013-14 season where he won the Coppa Italia. Liverpool then sold the Spaniard to Bayern Munich the following season, however after one year of the three year deal he signed, he resigned for Napoli.





He made 37 league appearances in back-to-back seasons for the Italian club, helping Napoli to a second and third placed finish in Serie A.

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Reports are suggesting that with one year left on his current deal, Reina has no intention of extending his contract at Napoli and that he desires a move to PSG - where he would likely act as a back up to Kevin Trapp.





Napoli opened their Serie A campaign with a 3-1 away win at Hellas Verona as they look to take the title away from Juventus.