Soccer

Newspaper Reporter Claims Thomas Lemar's Move To Arsenal Could Still Be On The Cards

an hour ago

Arsenal's hopes of signing Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar could still be alive according to Daily Record and Sunday Times reporter Duncan Castles. 

Castle's claim was reported by the Daily Star today. Speaking on The Transfer Window Podcast the reporter stated:  “I had a chat with a Monaco contact last night, asking him where things stood. 


“He said the Lemar deal is very much still on the table as far as they’re concerned.

“It is a possibility he leaves, if the transfer fee they are looking for of £60m is met.”

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger said yesterday that any potential deal was dead in the water as Monaco were not interested in selling Lemar. Wenger was asked about Arsenal target Lemar on Thursday and responded: “It's dead because Monaco has closed the door” 


Following the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette to the Emirates, Lemar was Arsenal’s next transfer target and have thus far had three bids rejected by Monaco for the 21-year-old French international. With Monaco likely to sell their 18-year-old starlet Kylian Mbappe and Fabinho to Paris St-Germain in the coming days, a deal is looking unlikely.

JEAN-PHILIPPE KSIAZEK/GettyImages

Castles also revealed Lemar would prefer to join Manchester United rather than Arsenal:

"I asked where he thought Lemar would prefer to go, Arsenal or Manchester United? And he was very clear: He wants to go to Manchester United,"

"That might not be unconnected with Arsene Wenger’s statement.

"As soon as Manchester United go head-to-head with Arsenal, the financial power is always going to be with the Old Trafford club."

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/GettyImages

Regardless of where Lemar could potentially end up this summer, the transfer window closes next Thursday at 11pm and any club interested in his services will have to move fast to complete a deal.

