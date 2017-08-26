Premier League Roundup: City Snatches Win, Pressure Mounts on West Ham and Palace
The third week of the Premier League kicked-off with a wild ending at Vitality Stadium, a few red cards and three consecutive losses for West Ham United and Crystal Palace.
Manchester City came back from behind to take all three points, but not without controversy, as Mike Dean found himself in the middle of another dramatic fixture. Huddersfield and Southampton drew 0-0 at John Smith's Stadium, and despite the loss of a man on the 24th minute due to a horrendous challenge, Watford salvaged a point against Brighton.
Read up on all the action below.
City Steals Last Gasp Winner as Sterling Earns Win and Red Card
Manchester City snatch a last-gasp winner with a late Raheem Sterling effort, who was sent off in the celebrations after, against a resilient Bournemouth side, in a match where both sides could have ended the game with ten-men.
Bournemouth sent the crowd into raptures to get the game off to an exciting start when defender Charlie Daniels smashed a fine half-volley into the roof of the net, before Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus equalled the score line with a toe-poked shot past goalkeeper Asmir Begović. Deep into stoppage time, Sterling bagged the winner with a deflected shot, before being shown a second yellow for celebrating with the crowd.
On a sunny day at Dean Court, the home side starter the brighter side of the two, taking the early impetus with Norwegian striker Joshua King breaking through the Manchester City defence. After playing a one-two, bearing down on goal the forward hit a snap shot which was blocked by defender and captain Vincent Kompany.
Passing and probing in a good early spell, the Cherries took the lead after the ten minute mark when left back Daniels latched on to a miscued clearance to break the deadlock with a thumping half volley. With Kompany heading a cross clear, the ball sat up perfectly for Daniels, who couldn't have hit the shot any sweeter as his left-footed strike flew into the top corner off the crossbar.
WOW!!! WHAT A HIT!!! 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/afFVPFXkPA— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 26, 2017
Then minutes later, England international and former Sunderland star Jermain Defoe, in his first start of the season in the Premier League, should have made it two to the good. After excellent build up play inside the opposition's half, midfielder Andrew Surman lofted a brilliant curling pass into the box, which was instinctively hit on the volley by Defoe 10 yards out. An excellent reaction save from new signing Ederson kept his side in the game.
It didn't take the Citizens too long to wake up to the sustained spell of pressure, with Brazilian star Jesus equalising for the visitors in the 21st minute. Taking a quick free kick 30 yards out, the skilful forward played a one-two with playmaker David Silva, whose through ball cut apart the defence and put it on a plate for Jesus to dispatch into the bottom corner.
GOOOOOAAAAAALLL!! pic.twitter.com/vv1JEn7EF1— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2017
In the controversial moment of the half, Bournemouth were lucky to still have eleven men on the pitch, as Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola showed his frustration on the side line with referee Mike Dean only giving ex-Chelsea man Nathan Aké a yellow card, even after bring Jesus down in a clear last-man opportunity.
The away side ended the half the more dominant team, with full back Danilo having a couple of good opportunities to go in at the break ahead. In the beginning of the second half, the referee had to make a big call again as Cherries defender Steve Cook flew into a wild challenge with Jesus, as replays showed his feet went off the ground in a reckless tackle.
With half an hour to go, King was so close to putting his side back in front, with a fine curling effort just outside the box, as his left-footed shot crashed off the post to get the crowd on their feet.
Manchester City also had the match officials to thank as Belgian talisman Kompany, who was already on a yellow card, pushed Defoe in an off the ball challenge which would usually warrant a booking, as Dean showed his lenient nature in a match full of rash challenges. Moments later surprise substitute Sergio Aguero had a penalty claim waved away, as the Argentine was adjudged to have collided into defender Adam Smith instead of being intentionally brought down.
73. POST! Unmarked @Notamendi30 nods down @DeBruyneKev's corner and it rebounds off the woodwork!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2017
🍒 1-1 🔵 #afcbvcity
The striker then nearly made an instant impact, after a mazy run from England winger Sterling created a brief opportunity for the stocky Argentinian forward, who scuffed his shot into Begovic.
As the Citizens pushed for a winner, tough tackling centre half Nicolás Otamendi had one of the best chances of the half for the visitors, as his rising header hit the post from an in-swinging corner.
96. @sterling7 surely wins it at the death for City!!— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2017
🍒 1-2 🔵 #afcbvcity
In the closing stages, King broke from a Manchester City corner and was through on goal, but his shot was parried away. Deep into stoppage time, Sterling finally broke the deadlock again to snatch a vital three points in the dying moments of the match, as a cross from Danilo was put away by the England international, notching his eighth goal against the Cherries, controversially beyond the five minutes of stoppage.
As a final twist to an enthralling game, the goalscorer was then sent off for a second yellow card, by celebrating with the crowd, which is deemed a bookable offence for provoking the supporters.
TEAM NEWS | Here’s how City line up today! Brought to you by @haysworldwide. #afcbvcity #mancity pic.twitter.com/0niQGtAMGV— Manchester City (@ManCity) August 26, 2017
Tammy Abraham Scores his First Goal as Swans Win
Saturday afternoon saw Crystal Palace take on Swansea City at Selhurst Park in the third week of the new Premier League campaign. With Ruben Loftus-Cheek out from injury, Frank de Boer decided to use James McArthur in the Eagles' starting XI. Swansea on the other hand, gave Sam Clucas a debut match more than 48 hours after his purchase from Hull City.
The first half of the match saw both sides performing equally poor with a few attempts on goal. Tammy Abraham aimed to impress with a chance in less than five minutes of the start, crossing a ball into the path of Jordan Ayew only to be headed out wide for the Swans.
Attempts from Palace's front three were promising, however, Swansea seemed to be in control of the possession for most of the half. It wasn't until the 30th minute that McArthur was close to scoring from an Andros Townsend assist.
Abraham sent the home crowd roaring as an attempt from the 38th minute after a mistake from Timothy Fosu-Mensah could've led to an away goal, but Wayne Hennessey saved the Eagles from the in-form Chelsea youngster.
43: Lovely finish from @tammyabraham, who volleys home to make it 1-0! Get in!#CRYSWA 🔵 0-1 ⚪️— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 26, 2017
Only five minutes later, Abraham managed to convert a chance and score his first goal in the Premier League as well as give the Swans their first shot on target this season. The 19-year-old was assisted by Leroy Fer as he manages to break a stale first half. Home fans booed as the whistle blew for the break.
Half time. [0-1] #CRYSWA pic.twitter.com/gzmqfQEfGh— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 26, 2017
The visitors made an immediate impact in the second half as Jordan Ayew scores in the 48th minute. A possessional mistake from Martin Kelly is costly as Kyle Naughton intercepts and brings the ball in the path of Ayew, who slips it behind a poorly performing Hennessey to give the Swans a 0-2 lead in South London.
48: @jordan_ayew9 doubles our lead! @Knaughts88 slides through Ayew, who pokes home past Hennessey. 🙌#CRYSWA 🔵 0-2 ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VxnwQxEyJC— Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 26, 2017
Crystal Palace continued to struggle after the second goal as de Boer tried to find options with the lack of service towards frontman Christian Benteke. The 57th minute saw Palace sub on an Eagles favourite in Yohan Cabaye hoping his experience helps the home side recover from the two-goal deficit.
Tensions rose in the 66th minute when Eagles substitute Lee Chung-Yong went down in the away side's box. The referee ignored penalty claims as upset Crystal Palace fans roared in the stands.
Most of the second half seemed to go steady for both sides until the last 10 minutes where Crystal Palace pushed hard to breakthrough for a goal. A Cabaye free kick went across Fabianski's bar followed by a wide ball from one of Townsend's repeated attempts on goal.
Benteke's missed header in the 88th minute was Crystal Palace's last chance on goal as an additional three minutes in injury time couldn't save the Eagles from their poor performance and 0-2 defeat.
Magpies Lift Tyneside Gloom With Win Over Hapless Hammers
Newcastle's terrible start to the season has ended after Joselu, Ciaran Clark and Aleksandar Mitrovic handed them a timely 3-0 victory over West Ham United.
The striker's close range finish, Clark's bullet header and Mitrovic's slotted effort put an end to the Magpies' three match losing streak to provide some optimism under the sun's rays at St.James' Park.
West Ham, meanwhile, must contend with yet another league defeat that keeps them rooted to the bottom of the Premier League heading into the first international break of the season.
Newcastle fashioned the first potential chance of the afternoon following a sweeping right wing move, but Joselu fired well wide from Isaac Hayden's cut back.
A testy encounter was bubbling along nicely after a couple of incidents involving Matt Ritchie and Javier Hernandez, and Newcastle's home support grew more raucous as Hayden leathered a first time shot just over the crossbar shy of the 20th minute mark.
A lengthy stoppage in play came not long after as Andre Ayew received extensive treatment on a nasty gash on his head, but the striker was able to continue.
Javier Manquillo and Aaron Cresswell traded off target efforts as both sides struggled to create much, given their lack of confidence, but the home side's fortunes - and goal drought - was about to end.
Declan Rice was caught in possession by Ritchie, whose pass found Mikel Moreno in space. The midfielder's through ball to Christian Atsu was cut back in the area by the forward and, with Hart out of position, Joselu beat the retreating Rice to tap home into an unguarded net.
Atsu drew a sprawling save from Hart in first-half injury time as the Magpies tried to double their advantage. West Ham, in contrast, were consistently seeing attacks break down at the final moment.
Clark's goal-line clearance prevented Michail Antonio from hauling the Hammers level eight minutes after the restart - the centre-back's intervention coming after Hernandez had sent Rob Elliot's save from Ayew's vicious shot back towards goal.
Pablo Zabaleta then performed a similar feat to stop Joselu adding his second of the afternoon on the rebound from Ritchie's low effort, while Hernandez forced a simple save from Elliot down the opposite end.
Clark notched his goal with 19 minutes left to play. The defender rose unmarked in the box as Ritchie recycled a free kick from the right wing, and the 27-year-old's header cannoned off the post and nestled into the net.
Cresswell denied man-of-the-match Ritchie a deserved goal 15 minutes from time, while substitute Mitrovic guided a header over from Hayden's centre.
Manuel Lanzini fired a free kick well over the bar on his return from an ankle injury and Hart was quick to prevent Mitrovic adding a third moments after.
This is the best West Ham squad for a long time and he has them playing like this. It's pathetic. Should have hired Mancini last season.— Luke Boarer (@Luke_Boarer) August 26, 2017
There was nothing the Manchester City loanee could do just seconds later though. Mitrovic timed his run to perfection and, after collecting Ayoze Perez's dinked pass, rounded Hart to slot home to earn all three points for Rafael Benitez's men.
End-to-End Affair Ends in Stalemate as Both Sides Remain Unbeaten
An intense and end-to-end affair amazingly ended goalless as both Huddersfield and Southampton continued their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.
In a game of two halves, David Wagner's side dominated most of the game's first forty five minutes, but were unable to capitalise on their chances, whilst the Saints were able to recover from a frantic opening half to wrestle back some momentum and secure a valuable point away from home.
A lively and energetic Huddersfield opened proceedings at the John Smith's Stadium
as the early frenzied tempo of the game seemed to have rattled the Southampton defenders as a number of mistakes from Maya Yoshida and Jack Stephens almost opened the door for the Terriers to take an early lead.
However, the first clear cut chance of the game fell to the visitors as the Terriers defensive line was cut open as Stephen Davis played Nathan Redmond in behind the right side of defence. The English forward should have found the back of the net, but his finishing let him down as his shot curled wide of the post.
An end-to-end affair resulted in a plethora of chances for both sides within mere minutes of each other, with exceptional blocks from goalkeepers and defenders alike unbelievably keeping the scores level.
How Huddersfield haven't scored against Southampton yet is one of life's greatest mysteries. Sensational tempo & pressure so far— Anfield Anonymous (@AnfieldAnon) August 26, 2017
A coherent Huddersfield side continued to have the half's best chances as their counter attacking style and balls in behind and over the top of the Saints defensive line gave the Terriers a clear sight of goal, with Steve Mounie almost the benefactor as his scuffed shot from the penalty spot took the ball agonisingly wide of the post.
With Southampton unable to relieve pressure through their forwards, Huddersfield's persistence and pressure almost paid off just before the break when Forster made an absolute meal of an in-swinging cross as he fumbled the ball straight to Elias Kachunga, but to the England international's credit, he was able to smoother the shot - which looked destined for the back of the net - with his legs.
Huddersfield 0-0 Southampton HT:— Squawka Football (@Squawka) August 26, 2017
Shots: 9-2
Pass accuracy: 69%-75%
Chances created: 8-2
Possession: 49%-51%
Even at the break. pic.twitter.com/kKYD6Rypor
It was a stop-start beginning to the second half, as back-to-back fouls prevented the game from following the frantic tempo and intensity seen in the first forty five minutes.
With the Terriers initially unable to replicate their blistering start to the game early in the second, the first chance after the break came to Southampton's Manolo Gabbiadini whose lack of involvement earlier in the game could have been attributed to his heavy touch, which led to his shot being directed straight at Jonas Lossl.
With the Saints arresting back some momentum they were able to nullify Huddersfield's goal threat and disrupt the rhythm that the home side had generated in the first forty five minutes, for at least half an hour.
As the game entered the final fifteen minutes, both the home side and their supporters raised their game and placed the pressure firmly back on Southampton, with Tom Ince gifted a shot on goal with his lethal left foot - which to Forster's delight took a kind deflection safely into his arms.
As Huddersfield piled forward late into the game, the Saints took advantage of their exuberance as they caught them on the counter on a number of occasions.
With the best chance coming from a through ball from Shane Long which led to a penalty shout from James Ward-Prowse after his legs were seemingly taken from under him with less than ten minutes remaining in the game - but the referee waved away all claims, much to the dismay of the English midfielder.
Southampton finishing stronger.— Giroud Bullet Header (@therealthandoe) August 26, 2017
As the game entered extra time, hearts will have been pounding for both sets of supporters as Huddersfield tried to hold on, with Southampton coming as close as having a shot on goal cleared off the line.
With the deadlock unable to be broken, both the Terriers and Saints finish their first three games of the new league season unbeaten - only the second time in Southampton's history, whilst Huddersfield did not concede a single goal in that time.
An international break is now on the agenda for both Huddersfield and Southampton, but on their return to the Premier League a clash with West Ham and Watford awaits them respectively.
10-Man Hornets Preserve Unbeaten Record in Goalless Stalemate
A 10-man Watford side were able to maintain their unbeaten streak against Premier League newcomers Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, holding out for a 0-0 draw.
Marco Silva's men controlled the opening minutes of the match, and Nathaniel Chalobah came close to registering his first-ever PL goal by rising to meet Kiko Femenia's free kick from the right side of the box with a strong header in the eighth minute, but a Brighton man was there to boot it away.
Brighton grew into the game, though, and their fortunes brightened around the 24th minute when Miguel Britos saw a straight red after diving into a reckless challenge on Anthony Knockaert, who had come close to scoring but saw his shot hit the post on the quarter-of-an-hour mark.
Nordin Amrabat, Watford's brightest looking player up until then, was sacrificed for Craig Cathcart as Silva prepared for damage control.
"I haven't seen a tackle like that for forty years."— Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) August 26, 2017
Garth Crooks and Kevin Kilbane have no arguments over Miguel Britos' sending off. pic.twitter.com/gYWAJEAoUs
Brighton seemed to be drawing nearer to their first top flight goal of the season, hitting the post again in the 36th minute through a Tomer Hemed shot. Yet the first half would leave fans from either side with nothing to celebrate, with the sides going into halftime 0-0.
Things went from bad to worse for the Hornets in the second half. Cathcart, who had come in for Amrabat in the first half, had to be taken off following an apparent injury and Andre Carillo - a new loan signing from Benfica - was sent on in his place to make his Premier League debut.
Brighton were awarded an indirect free kick inside the Watford box in the 58th minute, after Knockaert went down when Abdoulaye Doucoure's high boot was thought to connect with his head from an attempted clearance.
Lewis Dunk's resulting shot from inside of the box was blocked.
The official is reported to have opted against giving a penalty because he was unsure if contact was actually made. Replays showed that there wasn't any contact, but the boot was quite close and the action was deemed to be dangerous play.
The match continued on in with little entertainment and no goals, prompting the Seagulls to throw on their record signing Jose Izquierdo, with the Colombian coming on for Knockaert in the 81st minute with a view to provide a spark.
But in the end, there was nothing to be had. The Hornets are still unbeaten this season, while Brighton have yet to score a single league goal this season.
Chris Hughton will be happy to finally have a point on the board, though.