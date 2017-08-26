Rafa Benitez Says Newcastle Job Is Not a Long-Term Project Amid Transfer Budget 'Limitations'

Rafa Benitez has hinted that his current position at Newcastle United is not a long-term project, amid a summer transfer window which has been less than eventful for the Magpies.

The Spaniard has been scouring the market for bargains due to budget 'limitations', despite being promised a substantial transfer kitty by club owner Mike Ashley following the Magpies' title-winning promotion from the Championship last term.

David Rogers/GettyImages

But Benitez - speaking to the media via Mirror - is indeed still trying to 'improve' conditions at the North East outfit, but insists that Newcastle have progressed upon 'some' aspects which needed ironing out.

“Normally, managers talk about projects saying they need three, four or five years. I’m not talking about that, because you never know in football," he said.

“My aim is trying to improve things, so when I leave – whenever it is – I would like to be sure the team and the football club will be better.

“When we came here we knew there were some issues and we had to improve things. I am sure we have improved some things. But we need to improve more.”

After having previously held crunch talks with Ashley, Benitez was expecting to lead a club which would have been in a 'better' position to what they find themselves in now, and he proceeded to claim:

“When I said I would stay at Newcastle it was because of the city, the fans, the stature of the club, the Premier League, close to my family.

“We won the Championship and made £30million profit. I had a meeting with Mike and I was expecting we could be in a better position than we are now.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

“We are not. We will see if we can improve as much as we can this week. I will try to do my job.”

Benitez was than asked if he was to be given funds of £15-16m for a single player, and the former Liverpool and Real Madrid boss added: “I don’t think so. I am trying to work with these limitations. I do not want to come back to whether or not I am happy. I know the position and now I have to improve the team and we have days to do it.”