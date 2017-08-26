Real Madrid Announce Signing of Barcelona's Lionel Messi as Online Hackers Strike Again

Real Madrid have announced the signing of Barcelona forward and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi on their official social media accounts - after becoming the latest high-profile victims of hackers 'OurMine'.

A tweet and Facebook post welcoming Barcelona star Messi to the Spanish and European champions was sent out overnight on Friday, before the posts began to be removed around 8am Madrid local time on Saturday. Barcelona themselves had fallen victim to hackers earlier this week, with a post claiming they'd signed Angel Di Maria appearing online.

Trolling of epic proportions this. 😂😂After FC Barcelona's twitter hack, Real Madrid have been hacked as well. pic.twitter.com/c4Rm0RVkCw — Tony Martial Ultra (@Lukaku_FC) August 26, 2017

In fairness to the hackers, posting a video of Messi scoring a late winner against Real Madrid from last season while announcing his signing is pretty creative.





The hackers even went on to claim they'd "sold Karim Benzema" in among a series of self-promotional posts, while they also labelled internet security as "sh*t" after gaining access to the accounts.

Wow, can't believe that Real Madrid's Official accounts Got Hacked, And they announced signing Messi and selling Benzema 😂 #insane pic.twitter.com/whCAg7rAJG — Noella Del Ferro (@NoellaFlechazo) August 26, 2017

One of the tweets read: "OurMine Team here, Internet security is s*** and we proved that. Ourmine.org for more security *Not Only FC Barcelona*"

That was followed by: "Let's make #RealMadridHack Trending."

This isn't the first time Real Madrid have tried to sign Lionel Messi, but this attempt is for sure the most creative method the club have ever taken...