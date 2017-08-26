Report Suggests Liverpool Star Has Promised Juventus Transfer Upon Contract Expiry Next Summer

Liverpool's commanding midfielder Emre Can scored a European brace for the first time on Wednesday in the club's victory over TSG Hoffenheim to qualify for the Champions League proper. However, the German international appears set for a future away from Anfield with his contract due to expire next summer.

The Frankfurt-born midfielder moved to Liverpool in 2014, ditching Bayer Leverkusen after just one year with the club in a deal worth €12m. Now, Can could be set for a switch to Serie A after attracting serious interest from Italian giants Juventus, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia).

Having asserted their dominance in Italy over the last few years, the investment in both Inter and AC Milan, as well as the development of Napoli and Roma, have Juventus desperate to reinforce their squad and retain their dominance in the future.

Clearly searching for a long-term replacement for Sami Khedira, Liverpool's midfielder has reportedly agreed to personal terms with Juventus over a transfer next season.

The former Bayern Munich star will be desperate to be on the plane to Russia next summer, however, he will have to perform at the highest level at Liverpool if he wants to be part of the German World Cup squad.

Juventus have already been active this summer, signing a number of key players to challenge for a spot in the Old Lady's first team. Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio have moved to Turin from Florence and Milan respectively, while the signings of Douglas Costa, Blaise Matuidi and Wojciech Szczesny have come from European rivals.