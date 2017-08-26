Soccer

Report: Aurier Completes Tottenham Medical, Transfer Still Rests on Work Permit

an hour ago

Tottenham are on the brink of completing their third transfer this summer, with Paris Saint-Germain defender Serge Aurier ready to join the north London side.

The Ivorian has already completed a medical with Spurs and is now awaiting a work permit that will allow him to finalise his move away from the French capital, according to Sky Sports.

The right-back first moved to PSG in 2014, joining on loan from Ligue 1 rivals Toulouse before completing a €10m transfer to the Parc des Princes the following season. However, Aurier now looks set to be the first PSG star axed after the world record signing of Neymar earlier this summer.

The defender has received a bad reputation in recent years for his antics off the pitch. Despite his obvious talent as a footballer, his most serious altercation came in 2016 when he was handed a two-month prison sentence and fined for reportedly acting violently towards a police officer outside a Parisian nightclub.

The 24-year-old, despite his issues off the pitch, is ready made for Premier League football. A physical player who boasts an impressive turn of pace, Tottenham couldn't have hoped for a better replacement for Kyle Walker in their back line, following the Englishman's move to Manchester City this summer.

The Ivorian will be joined by Colombian international Davinson Sánchez at Tottenham this season after the Ajax defender agreed to a move that would see Spurs smash their current transfer record. Along with the signing of Paulo Gazzaniga, Spurs fans will be happy to see their side finally adding to the squad this summer.

