Spurs Consider Move as Liverpool Prepare to Let Belgian Star Leave on Loan Before Transfer Deadline

Liverpool are considering allowing Belgian forward Divock Origi leave the club on loan prior to Thursday's transfer deadline in an attempt to offer the player first team football - with rivals Tottenham one of the clubs interested in picking him up.

Origi has only made one substitute appearance for Liverpool so far this season and has fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of Dominic Solanke from Chelsea. Origi is believed to be keen on earning regular action, even if it means moving elsewhere, because he's keen on earning a World Cup squad spot for Belgium next summer.

The Telegraph report that Spurs are keen on bringing him in, though they face competition from the likes of Marseille and Anderlecht - who are each looking to bolster their attacks ahead of participation in European competition this year.

Tottenham have just Harry Kane and Vincent Janssen as natural options at centre forward, and the latter has been linked with a move away from Wembley this year after a dismal first season in the Premier League. Kane is Tottenham's undisputed number one choice however, and Origi may have to consider that his chances at Spurs will be limited too.

Origi has scored 12 goals in only 21 Premier League starts for Liverpool and even went on a run of scoring five goals in five consecutive appearances in late 2016, but Jurgen Klopp has the likes of Roberto Firmino and Daniel Sturridge to choose from in the Reds' attack.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be keen to keep the player, but is understanding of the Origi's situation and desire to earn his spot in Belgium's squad for Russia next summer.