Soccer

Spurs' Newest Addition Davinson Sanchez Free to Make Club Debut Against Burnley on Sunday

18 minutes ago

Tottenham's newest addition Davinson Sanchez has been given the all-clear to make his debut for the club against Burnley on Sunday after he received his work permit and international clearance, the club have confirmed on Twitter.

The centre-back has trained with Mauricio Pochettino's side this week, but with limited sessions under the belt at his new club the 21-year-old is not expected to start at Wembley, as Tottenham look to secure their first three points at home in the Premier League this season.

The defender made the move to the North London club from Ajax in a deal worth £40m, where he became Spurs' first signing of the summer.  


Sanchez will don the number five shirt for Tottenham - previously worn by Nabil Bentableb and most notably club legend, Gary Mabbutt.

Despite a lack of transfers coming into the club earlier in the summer, Tottenham are seemingly prepared to go deep into the transfer window to add a further three players to the squad. 

As they have been linked to the likes of Everton's Ross Barkley, Estudiantes's Juan Foyth and PSG right-back Serge Aurier. 

