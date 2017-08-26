Spurs' Newest Addition Davinson Sanchez Free to Make Club Debut Against Burnley on Sunday

Tottenham's newest addition Davinson Sanchez has been given the all-clear to make his debut for the club against Burnley on Sunday after he received his work permit and international clearance, the club have confirmed on Twitter.

The centre-back has trained with Mauricio Pochettino's side this week, but with limited sessions under the belt at his new club the 21-year-old is not expected to start at Wembley, as Tottenham look to secure their first three points at home in the Premier League this season.

International clearance ✅@daosanchez26 is available for tomorrow's game v Burnley. 🙌#WelcomeSanchez pic.twitter.com/VqTZvyKcM2 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 26, 2017

The defender made the move to the North London club from Ajax in a deal worth £40m, where he became Spurs' first signing of the summer.





Sanchez will don the number five shirt for Tottenham - previously worn by Nabil Bentableb and most notably club legend, Gary Mabbutt.

Despite a lack of transfers coming into the club earlier in the summer, Tottenham are seemingly prepared to go deep into the transfer window to add a further three players to the squad.

As they have been linked to the likes of Everton's Ross Barkley, Estudiantes's Juan Foyth and PSG right-back Serge Aurier.