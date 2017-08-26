Stoke Ace Hilariously Mocks Himself on Twitter as Former Club Draw Real Madrid in Champions League

Despite his obvious wealth and footballing ability, Peter Crouch has always come across as a likeable character.

The towering striker's sense of humour has not been lost on him regardless of his fame, with his infamous "I'd probably be a virgin" quote when asked what he'd be if he wasn't a footballer sending many a football fan into hysterics way back when.

Crouch has been at it again on social media recently too, with the veteran Stoke City forward's self-deprecating nature coming to the fore in a recent tweet on his Twitter account:

Real Madrid for spurs . If they don't have an idiot sent off early they have a great chance — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 24, 2017

For those unaware of the reference, Crouch got himself sent off when Tottenham and Real Madrid last locked horns in the Champions League during the 2010/11 season.

Back then the clubs faced off in the quarter-final stage of UEFA's flagship club tournament, and Spurs were resoundly beaten 4-0 following Crouch's dismissal.

Good on him for making a mockery of his own stupid behaviour from that night, but Tottenham fans will be hoping for something that doesn't border on a thrashing when the teams take each other on in this season's Champions League group stage!

