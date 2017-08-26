Soccer

Stoke Ace Hilariously Mocks Himself on Twitter as Former Club Draw Real Madrid in Champions League

18 minutes ago

Despite his obvious wealth and footballing ability, Peter Crouch has always come across as a likeable character.

The towering striker's sense of humour has not been lost on him regardless of his fame, with his infamous "I'd probably be a virgin" quote when asked what he'd be if he wasn't a footballer sending many a football fan into hysterics way back when.

Crouch has been at it again on social media recently too, with the veteran Stoke City forward's self-deprecating nature coming to the fore in a recent tweet on his Twitter account:

For those unaware of the reference, Crouch got himself sent off when Tottenham and Real Madrid last locked horns in the Champions League during the 2010/11 season.

Back then the clubs faced off in the quarter-final stage of UEFA's flagship club tournament, and Spurs were resoundly beaten 4-0 following Crouch's dismissal.

Good on him for making a mockery of his own stupid behaviour from that night, but Tottenham fans will be hoping for something that doesn't border on a thrashing when the teams take each other on in this season's Champions League group stage!

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters