Tottenham vs Burnley Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Team News & More

As Tottenham play hosts to Sean Dyche's Burnley on Sunday one man hoping to break his August scoring woes will be England forward Harry Kane.

Without a single Premier League goal registered in the month of August Kane will be hoping to fire one in this weekend and notch up his century in a Spurs shirt.

Spurs will be searching for an end to their Wembley woes as the side have only claimed two wins at the new Wembley since its opening in 2007, Pochettino will be after another win so they can get back on track mounting a credible title challenge once more.

Meanwhile, Dyche's battling Burnley side will be tasked with preventing a Spurs revival after a bitterly disappointing late defeat to last season's champions Chelsea.

Having dispatched the Blues already with a fantastic away display at Stamford Bridge, the Clarets will be fancying their chances at claiming another top four scalp.

Classic Encounter

With six previous encounters during the Premier League era - four of those going Spurs' way - and the strength of the teams on paper it would be hard to see past a victory for the home side at Wembley.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

You would have to look back to May 2010 for the last time Burnley claimed a win over Tottenham, the dying embers of the season brought a thumping 4-2 victory for the Clarets - overcoming a two goal deficit and goals from now Madrid-based duo Gareth Bale and Luka Modric.

A late goal from substitute Steven Thompson on 88 minutes giving the home crowd a happy ending to what was an otherwise disappointing single season in the top flight.

Form

Both these teams can be defined as 'mixed bags' when it comes to their opening two weekends of the campaign.

Both managers would have felt equally dented by efforts coming up short against both Chelsea and West Brom who both snatched away victories last weekend.

Justin Setterfield/GettyImages

While Mauricio Pochettino's side carry a much higher expectation on their shoulders for the season they would be hoping to mount their title challenge once again by seeing the Lancashire side.

Realistic expectations for Dyche's men would see them avoid the drop once again, looking at their early performances suggests survival is very much achievable.

As well as both sides being similarly placed in form, the quality of the potential starting lineups would hand the advantage to the home side.

Team News

It remains up in the air as to whether Mauricio Pochettino will be able to introduce club-record signing Davinson Sanchez in front of the Wembley crowd this weekend, as the club battle to get the players work permit in order for Sunday's contest.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Other faces missing for Pochettino consist of Danny Rose - still sidelined with knee ligament damage - Eric Lamela (hip) and Georges-Kevin N'Koudou, who is missing with a foot injury.

For Sean Dyche, he will be without summer recruit Jonathon Walters who is ruled out with an ankle injury, while Dean Marney is due to miss with knee ligament issues of his own.

Potential Tottenham Hotspur Starting Lineup: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Dier, Dembele, Son, Alli, Eriksen, Kane





Potential Burnley Starting Lineup: Heaton, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Ward, Gudmundsson, Hendrick, Cork, Defour, Brady, Vokes





Prediction

With Burnley's notorious away form last season already been matched by the result at Stamford Bridge on the opening day this campaign Sean Dyche may have found a formula to challenge some of the leagues top sides.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Something else that seems to have plagued Spurs performances over the last year or so have been a distinct lack of results at Wembley which is now firmly their adopted home, and Burnley can take confidence from this.

On paper it would seem as though Spurs should be able to dominate proceedings and impose their will over the visitors.

But after last week's bitterly disappointing result against Chelsea, Spurs will want to quickly reverse their fortunes once more and put an end to their torrid run of losses at the national stadium.

Prediction: Tottenham 3 - 0 Burnley