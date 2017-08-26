Werder Bremen 0-2 Bayern Munich: Lewandowski Double Downs Bremen

Two quickfire goals from Robert Lewandowski secured an away win for Bayern Munich in a match that never caused the Bavarians any problems.

Carlo Ancelotti's men went into the game with a very strong looking team, and with Manuel Neuer starting his first game since breaking his foot in April.

It didn't take Bayern long to gain control of the game and it only took five minutes for them to create their first big chance. A Bayern corner saw the Werder Bremen defenders struggle to clear the ball before it fell to new signing Corentin Tolisso, but the Frenchman could not get over the ball and ended up hitting the crossbar with a volley from 12 yards out.

The next 15 minutes saw Bayern dominate possession, with full backs David Alaba and Joshua Kimmich finding plenty of space on the flanks. But Werder Bremen seemed content with sitting back and attempting to soak up the relentless pressure from the visitors.

Stuart Franklin/GettyImages

It took 28 minutes for Werder Bremen to create their first chance. Defender Ludwig Augustinsson saw his 8-yard snap-shot blocked after a free kick was whipped in from the right side of the pitch.

The 37th minute saw Bayern miss another huge chance. A cross coming in from the left wing found Arjen Robben unmarked in the box, but the Dutchman couldn't direct his header goalwards and he saw his header drift wide of the far post.

The teams went into the half time break all square.

The first 20 minutes of the second half continued in a very similar fashion - with Bayern dominating possession of the ball, but struggling to break through Bremen's resilient defence. Every time the home team did win the ball back they didn't have any outlets and would give the ball back to Bayern very quickly

It took 72 minutes for Bayern to break the deadlock, but the finish was worth the wait. Arturo Vidal played a floated ball over the top of the Bremen defence to find the recently substituted Kingsley Coman. Coman brilliantly beat his man and fired a low driven ball across the six-yard box to find Robert Lewandowski who superbly back-heeled the ball past Jiri Pavlenka.

Just three minutes later, Lewandowski doubled his tally for the day. The Polish international picked up the ball and charged towards the Bremen defenders before he saw his left footed shot managed to sneak through the helpless goalkeeper's legs. The Bremen defenders will think they should have done a lot better.

The second goal really sucked the energy from the game and Werder Bremen simply couldn't get hold of the ball. Bayern Munich cruised to their second consecutive Bundesliga win of the season and Manuel Neuer didn't even have to make a save.



