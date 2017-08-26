West Brom Reportedly Table €10m Bid for Fenerbahce's Defensive Midfielder Josef de Souza

West Bromwich Albion are making the most of the closing days of the summer transfer window, and the Baggies are supposedly on the cusp of buttoning-down another acquisition, after it emerged that the Premier League outfit have tabled a €10m bid for Fernerbahce's Josef de Souza - according to a report published by NTV Spor.

Souza, 28, is a Brazilian international central defensive midfielder and has been at the Turkish Super Lig outfit since July 2015, although with 'Sarı Kanarya' club officials allegedly set to make a decision on the offer within the coming days, he could well be on his way to English shores very soon.

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

Tony Pulis has previously endeavoured in the market this summer to strengthen his midfield. Gareth Barry made the switch to West Brom from Everton for free in particular, so it seems that experience is indeed a desired requirement.

Spending the majority of his career in the Brazilian Serie A at clubs such as Vasco da Gama, Gremio and Sao Paulo, Souza's experience in Europe before Fenerbahce has been brief.





After being purchased by FC Porto in 2010, Souza returned home to Gremio on loan in 2012, and made his temporary move away from Liga NOS permanent in January 2013 when he joined Gremio on a fixed basis.

Souza has made three senior appearances for the Brazilian national set-up and could offer Pulis a range of alternative dimensions on the field due to his defensive capability and adaptability, as he is able to deputise within the back four as well as in a holding midfield position.

Offensively Souza is also fairly prolific, scoring seven goals and offering three assists for his current employers is a measure of his all round quality, so if he is to pack his bags for The Hawthorns he'll certainly harbour the capacity to push his way into the staring XI.