AC Milan 2-1 Cagliari: Resilient Milan Side Keep Up Winning Start to the Season

AC Milan continued their impressive start to the season with a hard fought win against Cagliari. The victory marks the sixth win out of their first six games, with the Italian side conceding their first goal of the season.

Milan started the game like a house on fire and really took the the game to Cagliari. Suso and Rodriquez whipped in a number of dangerous crosses that were begging to be attacked.

One of their crosses was eventually met in the 10th minute. Suso's beautifully delivered cross made its way to the back post, where 'fox in the box' Cutrone was there to tap it home.

10' GOOOOOOAL! Patrick Cutrone!! The wonderkid scores again! / Il gol di Patrick Cutrone per il vantaggio rossonero! 🔴⚫️#MilanCagliari 1-0 pic.twitter.com/pafAKp8rhv — AC Milan (@acmilan) August 27, 2017

Despite their impressive start Milan were unable to keep it up after the goal and invited Cagliari back into the game.

Joao Pedro had the Milan fans hearts in their match as he fell in the box, but the ref instead booked him for diving.

Cagliari's best chance of the first half fell to captain Sau, who after beating the offside trap, struck the base of the post with his effort.

Further chances from Joao Pedro and one from a cleverly worked training ground routine from a free kick, meant that Cagliari finished the half as the better side and were unlucky to go into half time trailing.



Cagliari came out in the same vein in the second half and in the 55th minute they equalized. Kessie lost the ball and after working the ball across the box Joao Pedro calmly slotted in past Donarumma.

GOOOOOOOOLLLLLLLLLLLLLLL 1-1 — Cagliari Calcio (@CagliariCalcio) August 27, 2017

Milan clawed their way back into the game and were rewarded when they went 2-1 up in the 69th minute. After winning a free kick Suso picked up the ball and beautifully bent it away from the keeper.

Good saves from Donarumma, resilient defending and cynical fouls all helped Milan to get the result over the line, with Milan claiming their 6th win out of six this season.

Despite a really open game Milan were able to show the resilience that has given rise to the belief that they will challenge for the title this season.