Arsenal Boss Arsene Wenger Backs Alexandre Lacazette to Get the Best Out of Alexis Sanchez

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has expressed his belief that the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette will help get the best out of Alexis Sanchez.





The Frenchman joined the Gunners from Lyon for a club record fee this summer, and could soon link up with his Chilean teammate.





Sanchez has been repeatedly linked with an exit during this transfer window, but Wenger made no suggestion that he could be set to leave the club. Instead, he turned his attention towards a potential partnership between last season's top scorer and Lacazette.

ROLAND HARRISON/GettyImages

"There are all the ingredients there," Wenger said, quoted by the Daily Mail. "The two are good goalscorers, the two are good passers, the two have good assists — that means they can find each other.

"The rest will be more about the desire to play with each other, but usually the good players have that.

"I think that was the question we all had when Suarez went to Barcelona and they had already Neymar and Messi. But one of the qualities of Suarez is he manages to get the best out of people around him."

David Rogers/GettyImages

On Lacazette, he added: "You have many types of strikers and he is the one who is more of a combination player than a finisher."

Lacazette recently vowed in an interview with Sky Sports that he will be a regular goalscorer this season.

"I'm going to try to score lots of goals. No, I am going to score," he said. "I'm going to score goals at key times in the games where the team may have struggled in previous years.

"This season I'm going to help this team win them and that's what Arsenal have to do: win games and trophies."