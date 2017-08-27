Buffon Claims VAR Is 'Overused' After 2 Penalties Are Awarded During Juve's Win Over Genoa

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was frustrated after video assistant referee decisions took "too long" in the 4-2 win over Genoa.

The Italy international believes Serie A is overusing the review system, with two penalties being awarded on Saturday night as the country's top division trials VAR.

"They are overusing it and making mistakes. I don't like it this way, it's not good," Buffon said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

"It's something which, if used sparingly, could give us excellent results and be a good thing for football.

"In this way, we won't know the real value of a referee. If everyone was a little calmer and more objective, and accepted mistakes, we would accept results with more humanity.

"Another thing is that in football, it's not a penalty every time there is contact. You can't stop the game every three minutes - it makes it like water polo."

Juventus were two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes as Miralem Pjanic's own goal and Andrej Galabinov's penalty, awarded after VAR, gave Genoa the lead.

Paulo Dybala grabbed two strikes to even the game up at half-time before completing his hat-trick in injury time after Juan Cuadrado's goal.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, like Buffon, was similarly unimpressed by the use of VAR, claiming the system adds an element of uncertainty to matches.





He added: "Another thing is that the matches become very long and we don't know when they're going to finish."