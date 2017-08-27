Soccer

Buffon Claims VAR Is 'Overused' After 2 Penalties Are Awarded During Juve's Win Over Genoa

an hour ago

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was frustrated after video assistant referee decisions took "too long" in the 4-2 win over Genoa.

The Italy international believes Serie A is overusing the review system, with two penalties being awarded on Saturday night as the country's top division trials VAR.

 "They are overusing it and making mistakes. I don't like it this way, it's not good," Buffon said, as quoted by BBC Sport.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

"It's something which, if used sparingly, could give us excellent results and be a good thing for football.

"In this way, we won't know the real value of a referee. If everyone was a little calmer and more objective, and accepted mistakes, we would accept results with more humanity.

"Another thing is that in football, it's not a penalty every time there is contact. You can't stop the game every three minutes - it makes it like water polo."

Juventus were two goals down inside the opening 10 minutes as Miralem Pjanic's own goal and Andrej Galabinov's penalty, awarded after VAR, gave Genoa the lead. 

Valerio Pennicino/GettyImages

Paulo Dybala grabbed two strikes to even the game up at half-time before completing his hat-trick in injury time after Juan Cuadrado's goal. 

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri, like Buffon, was similarly unimpressed by the use of VAR, claiming the system adds an element of uncertainty to matches. 


He added: "Another thing is that the matches become very long and we don't know when they're going to finish." 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters