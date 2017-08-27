BVB Manager Peter Bosz Demands Improvement Despite Solid Start to the Season

Peter Bosz has demanded more from his Borussia Dortmund players, despite getting off to a strong start in the Bundesliga.

Dortmund have won their opening two games, their most recent victory coming on Saturday against Hertha Berlin thanks to goals from Nuri Sahin and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Dutchman Bosz has seen his side storm to three competitive victories without conceding since losing to rivals Bayern Munich in the DFL-Supercup, but claims there is still room for improvement.

He said, as quoted by Four Four Two magazine: "I am satisfied with the result, but we still have to work on our game.



"Especially with our own ball possession. We have to move the ball faster against such a compact opponent.

"Nuri was very often free, but it took too long for the ball to get to him. If we got the ball to Nuri in midfield, then it became dangerous."

The club are flying high at the top of the German league table, but former Ajax manager Bosz isn't getting carried away.

He added: "The table is currently not relevant for us. I hope we can say that after 34 games, then it is important, but not after two games. Nevertheless, we have scored five goals and have not yet conceded. That's strong."