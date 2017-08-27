Carl Jenkinson Sustains Injury in Debut Match for Birmingham & Could Be Out for Months

Within the first half of Birmingham's 0-2 defeat against Reading, Arsenal's Carl Jenkinson sustained a shoulder injury in his loan debut for the Blues and could be out for a few months.

After a heavy fall, Jenkinson had to leave the field with a limp left arm and was substituted in the 32nd minute for Emilio Nsue.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Birmingham City manager Harry Redknapp let his feelings known to Sky Sports as he admitted that the injury could prove to be difficult for his squad nearing the end of the transfer window.

"He's dislocated his shoulder in his first game," Redknapp said. "He's going to be out for months. So, obviously, it was a bad start (to the game) for us. But it was difficult.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

"We're nowhere near looking like the team I wanted to build this year. It's been hard – a difficult window. It's been very hard to get the people in that we've tried to get."

Redknapp emphasised that he didn't want to see his team perform as poorly as last season's 19th place finish in the Championship.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

"We're suffering and need to get moving quickly, otherwise we're going to find ourselves stuck at the wrong end of the table again this year. That's not what I want, nor what the fans want."

Before the loan move to Birmingham, Jenkinson looked like he would make a permanent move to the Blues as Hector Bellerin is favoured over him in the Arsenal starting line up.