Craig Shakespeare Frustrated at Offside Goal as Foxes Taste Defeat at Old Trafford

Leicester manager Craig Shakespeare was left disappointed that his side couldn't hold out for a draw against Manchester United.

The Foxes frustrated their hosts for large periods but eventually late goals from Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini would condemn Leicester to a second away defeat of the season.

Speaking to BBC Radio Leicester following the game, Shakespeare said: ""Gutted in terms of the result. The first goal was always going to be important.

Disappointed with the result against a strong @ManUtd team. We must work hard to improve. #lcfc ⚽️🦊 — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) August 26, 2017

"We knew coming here was going to be difficult. To lose it in a set play, we need to make sure it doesn't become our achilles heel."

Shakespeare was also disappointed that key moments in the game didn't go his team's way, particularly United's second goal which appeared to be offside.

"The big moment in the game went their way today. We had our moments, but we couldn't quite capitalise on it. I thought the penalty was harsh. I'm not sure what he's supposed to do. The second goal was offside. I expect that be given offside."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Leicester were without Danny Drinkwater, amid strong rumours that the Foxes might lose their star midfielder to Chelsea. Shakespeare said: "Danny Drinkwater wasn't on the bench. He needs a couple more days training."

The future of the 27-year-old remains unclear with Chelsea close to signing him for £40m.

Leicester's next league match is at home to the Blues following the international break before they travel to high flying Huddersfield on 16th September.

Shakespeare concluded his press conference with an answer to the question: "Do you want a defender?''

He simply replied: "Yes."