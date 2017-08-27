Everton and West Brom in the Hunt for Watford’s Star Striker Troy Deeney

Watford Skipper Troy Deeney could be set for a move away from Vicarage Road following the arrival of Andre Gray from Burnley. The 29-year-old has been forced to compete with Andre Gray as Hornets boss Marco Silva’s main striker.

According to reports in The Sun, Gray's move to Watford has led to interest from rival Premier League teams in tempting Deeney away from the Hertfordshire club. Toffees manager Ronald Koeman is desperate for a forward to replace Romelu Lukaku and has Deeney in his sights.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

If Koeman wants to land the English striker then he will have to compete with West Brom boss Tony Pulis. Pulis has reportedly made Deeney a main target this week if a deal can be struck with the club and player.





Furthermore Silva is not done himself in adding attacking options to the Watford squad as he is still in the market for another striker. There are rumours that he is looking at Leicester's Islam Slimani in particular, which would create even more competition for Deeney.

So many teams should look to take Troy Deeney now he's not needed at Watford — nailard (@Jordannailard) August 27, 2017

Troy Deeney has proven to be an accomplished goal scorer with 100 goals in 280 league games for Watford and has Premier League experience. However, many people have trust in Silva's decision making and are predicting that Watford will do well this season.

Marcos silva to do a madness with Watford this season — K. (@blurt2kc) August 19, 2017





Marco Silva producing his magic at Watford too! Quality manager. — Jamie Smith (@mrjamiesmith89) August 19, 2017





Marco Silva having a fine start as Watford manager. Big fan of him as a coach. Think he has a big future in the game. — Lee (@Lee20495) August 19, 2017

Watford are so far unbeaten this season in the Premier League and are a lot of people are backing them as a dark horse to watch out for.