Everton Join Chelsea in Race to Secure £40m Leicester Star as Transfer Deadline Looms

Everton have joined Chelsea in the race to secure the £40m signing of Leicester striker Jamie Vardy, the Mirror have reported. Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is reportedly targeting a new forward in an attempt to finish off a summer of big spending.

Both Everton and Chelsea believe that Vardy, who rejected a move to Arsenal last summer, is now "open to a new challenge."

The 30-year-old earns a reported £100,000 per week at the King Power, but knows that Everton and Chelsea would likely offer more, as well as an improved chance of more success in the Premier League.

Everton's position could be strengthened by former Leicester scout Steve Walsh, who is now director of football at Goodison Park.

Chelsea coach Antonio Conte, meanwhile, is said to be still on the lookout for a new striker before the close of the window.

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Despite having signed Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid, the Blues remain hopeful of adding to their attacking options and providing the Spanish forward with some competition.

Diego Costa's expected exit, and the inconsistent form of Michy Batshuayi has left Chelsea potentially lacking going forward.

But Everton are keen to bring in Vardy as they search for a replacement for Romelu Lukaku, sold to Manchester United.

The Toffees have brought in Wayne Rooney and Sandro Ramirez, but there remains a lack of an out-and-out striker in the squad.





A deal for Vardy could take Everton's total expenditure to nearly £200m, having already spent close to £150m on new recruits with Gylfi Sigurdsson the latest signing at Goodison Park.