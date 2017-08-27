Soccer

Everton Star Could Be Set for Olympiacos Return After Being Dropped by Koeman for Chelsea Clash

an hour ago

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas could be set to leave the club before Thursday's deadline after being left out of the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.

The Belgian star has been a Toffee since 2012 and has played almost 150 league games, but it appears his days on Merseyside might be numbered - or at least temporarily.

His former club Olympiacos are rumoured to want to re-sign Mirallas on a loan deal for the new season, and could be buoyed by the fact that Koeman did not select him for the matchday squad against Chelsea.

Mirallas was actually spotted at Manchester Airport hours before the clash sitting by himself - it was confirmed by Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur that he was returning to his native Belgium. Apparently he has been given permission by the club to go there ahead of the international break, as reported by the Mirror.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has proved to be a rather divisive individual over the years amongst fans at Goodison - some claim he should be a certain starter whilst others insist he is too inconsistent.

He would certainly face competition for his place in Koeman's side this season should he stay put - Davy Klaassen, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin can all play on the wings and Aaron Lennon is also back in the picture after battling depression.

Yannick Bolasie will also be back before long and has a point to prove having been sidelined since December after suffering knee ligament damage.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters