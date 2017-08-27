Everton Star Could Be Set for Olympiacos Return After Being Dropped by Koeman for Chelsea Clash

Everton winger Kevin Mirallas could be set to leave the club before Thursday's deadline after being left out of the squad to face Chelsea on Sunday.

The Belgian star has been a Toffee since 2012 and has played almost 150 league games, but it appears his days on Merseyside might be numbered - or at least temporarily.

No Kevin Mirallas in the Everton squad. He's flying to Belgium. Unconfirmed story in Greece that Olympiakos want to take him on loan. #efc pic.twitter.com/b4AMmbTl5p — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) August 27, 2017

His former club Olympiacos are rumoured to want to re-sign Mirallas on a loan deal for the new season, and could be buoyed by the fact that Koeman did not select him for the matchday squad against Chelsea.

Mirallas was actually spotted at Manchester Airport hours before the clash sitting by himself - it was confirmed by Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur that he was returning to his native Belgium. Apparently he has been given permission by the club to go there ahead of the international break, as reported by the Mirror.

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

The 29-year-old has proved to be a rather divisive individual over the years amongst fans at Goodison - some claim he should be a certain starter whilst others insist he is too inconsistent.

Mirallas in Manchester Airport this morning, mate just sent me it, said he's not in squad and said it's a difficult situation. #efc pic.twitter.com/hFFShnzFCQ — Brian Moogan (@brianmoogan46) August 27, 2017

He would certainly face competition for his place in Koeman's side this season should he stay put - Davy Klaassen, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Ademola Lookman and Dominic Calvert-Lewin can all play on the wings and Aaron Lennon is also back in the picture after battling depression.

Yannick Bolasie will also be back before long and has a point to prove having been sidelined since December after suffering knee ligament damage.

