Frank de Boer Disappointed by His Team's Lack of Courage as Palace Fall to Another Defeat

Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has had a lot to say about his team following their 0-2 defeat at Selhurst Park against Swansea on Saturday afternoon.

In a post-match conference, the Dutchman made it clear that the Eagles not obtaining at least a point in the last three games is disappointing, not only for him, but for players and fans alike.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"We start every game to try to get points to win games, every game. This is very disappointing for everyone who loves Crystal Palace. We want to get off the mark of course, get some goals, some points, we didn't achieve it, it's very disappointing for everybody," he said.

De Boer admitted that his side were showing sloppiness on the ball in the first half as chances from Christian Benteke and Andros Townsend failed to be converted.

"They didn't show any courage on the ball. There were a lot of moments that we could have played it on the ground and there was no moment where we were looking to feel comfortable on the ball."

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

He also took a jab at Swansea as he criticised both sides for performing poorly as most of the first half remained stale.

"I cannot say that was because Swansea did a fantastic job, it wasn't. There were two teams who didn't play their best."

The 47-year old also believes that lack of courage from his players led to the quick second goal in the second half, sealing the game early for Swansea.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"In the second half we lost it in three minutes, we gave the game away. We could have done better with both goals, but the most disappointing thing was we didn't show courage."

He did however believe that after conceding the second goal, his team did manage to show their courage in the last 10 minutes with chances from Benteke, Townsend and Yohan Cabaye.

The Dutchman had also expressed his sympathy with the Palace fans, saying: "I'm also frustrated, I can understand the fans are too. They want to see points, they want to see goals, so they are not spoilt right now."

De Boer believes the international break will give him enough time to train with his players ahead of the Huddersfield clash.