Fulham Make £12m Bid for Unsettled Sheffield Wednesday Striker Fernando Forestieri

Fulham have made a £12m offer for Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri, the Sun has reported.

The London club are reportedly hoping to complete a deal before the close of the transfer window having been informed that the Argentinian forward has fallen out with staff and players.

But Wednesday are hopeful that they can hold hold out for an improved fee in an attempt to sign an established replacement.

EXCLUSIVE: Unsettled Sheffield Wednesday striker Fernando Forestieri lined up in shock £12m move https://t.co/dZnofkx9RG pic.twitter.com/wnd34rgjsn — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) August 27, 2017

The Owls have been unable to make another big money signing having come close to going over their spending limit under FFP.

If Forestieri is sold, Wednesday will be able to invest in a replacement before the end of the month.

The Yorkshire club have, however, found a number of their players the target of interest from other clubs this summer.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

Striker Gary Hooper and midfielder Barry Bannan have been linked with Championship rivals after Wednesday have failed to earn promotion in the last two seasons.





There have also been enquires as to the availability of forward Jordan Rhodes, who is believed to have a £10m asking price.

There remains no guarantee as to how much money Carlos Carvalhal will be given regardless of whether players are sold.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

After Forestieri's reported training ground spat, midfield teammate Adam Reach expressed his disappointment at the incident.



“Fernando is a top quality player," he told the Star. "He’s arguably one of the best, technically gifted players here. When he does turn up and perform, he’s a handful and probably one of the best in this league.

“What has gone on is disappointing but everyone has put that to one side now and I’m sure he will be raring to go. “Fernando has been sharp in training and he will be wanting to play in the team like anyone else.”