Guardiola Pleased With Late Win Against Bournemouth But Admits 'Premier League Is Tough'

It took a very late stoppage time goal from Raheem Sterling to snatch three points at Dean Court; Man City manager Pep Guardiola was satisfied with the three points, admitting the Premier League is 'very tough' and that the club have the amount of points they deserve so far.

Speaking to the Manchester City official website, the ex-Barcelona manager praised his team's performance against difficult opposition, after coming away from the game with an unexpected three points in a highly competitive match up.

“It is a decent start,” said the former Bayern Munich boss. “We would prefer nine points but the Premier League is tough, home and away. Today it was tough just like it was against Everton.





“On Monday we deserved a point and today we deserved similar if not more so we have points what we deserve so far.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The home side started off the much brighter team, as left back Charlie Daniels thumped a speculative effort into the top corner on the half volley. However, the visitors grew into the game and their hard work paid off, as Guardiola believes in adverse conditions against two banks of four, their attacking intent paid off.

“It was a tough game, it is always complicated against Bournemouth," added Guardiola. “They play long balls, balls into the channels and play set-pieces but we got into the game. We tried, our finishing was not good but we are there.

“Very happy for the victory. Bournemouth were better in the first 10-20 minutes before Daniels goal, which was outstanding. After they scored we started to play and we created chances to score one maybe two goals.

“The second half we started slow but still controlled the game and tried to attack against eleven players defending."

Manchester City next face title rivals Liverpool at the Ethiad after the international break.