Soccer

Inter Hopeful That Striker Stevan Jovetic Opts to Join Newcastle Over Return to Sevilla

an hour ago

Inter are hoping that Stevan Jovetic chooses to move to Newcastle instead of returning to Sevilla, the Mirror have reported.

The former Manchester City forward is reportedly in favour of a move back to the Spanish club, where he played on loan last season.

But Inter would prefer Jovetic to join Newcastle who are believed to be offering a bigger fee than Sevilla.

The Magpies are said to be willing to pay £12m for the 27-year-old, while Sevilla are offering £10m.

Jovetic's wage demands could be a stumbling block for Newcastle, however, with the Montenegro international set to demand £90k-a-week.

The Premier League newcomers may need to sell players to free up funds as they look to strengthen their squad before the close of the transfer window next week.

Monaco, Roma and Brighton have also been linked with a move for Jovetic, who scored seven goals for Sevilla last season.

The Ligue 1 champions are searching for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Jovetic has been made available by Inter, and has reportedly already turned down an approach from Brighton.

The former Fiorentina striker is out of contract with the Serie A club in June 2019 having joined from City in 2015.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said last month: “As far as I am concerned, everyone can stay, we just have to see what their intentions are, because along with quality we need them to be ready to form part of a team.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters