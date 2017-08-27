Inter Hopeful That Striker Stevan Jovetic Opts to Join Newcastle Over Return to Sevilla

Inter are hoping that Stevan Jovetic chooses to move to Newcastle instead of returning to Sevilla, the Mirror have reported.

The former Manchester City forward is reportedly in favour of a move back to the Spanish club, where he played on loan last season.

But Inter would prefer Jovetic to join Newcastle who are believed to be offering a bigger fee than Sevilla.

The Magpies are said to be willing to pay £12m for the 27-year-old, while Sevilla are offering £10m.

Jovetic's wage demands could be a stumbling block for Newcastle, however, with the Montenegro international set to demand £90k-a-week.

The Premier League newcomers may need to sell players to free up funds as they look to strengthen their squad before the close of the transfer window next week.

Monaco, Roma and Brighton have also been linked with a move for Jovetic, who scored seven goals for Sevilla last season.

The Ligue 1 champions are searching for a replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Jovetic has been made available by Inter, and has reportedly already turned down an approach from Brighton.

The former Fiorentina striker is out of contract with the Serie A club in June 2019 having joined from City in 2015.

Inter coach Luciano Spalletti said last month: “As far as I am concerned, everyone can stay, we just have to see what their intentions are, because along with quality we need them to be ready to form part of a team.”