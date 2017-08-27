Inter Milan Manager Luciano Spalletti Urges Patience After 3-1 Win Over Former Side Roma

Inter Milan manager Luciano Spalletti has urged patience after his side's 3-1 victory over Roma.

Two goals from Mauro Icardi and another from Matias Vecino helped Inter overcome Roma, who had opened the evening's scoring through Edin Dzeko, and Spalletti believes it will take time for him to implement his ideas with the Serie A giants.

"In the first half, we were not quick enough moving the ball, so Roma got back into their shape and kept winning back possession," Spalletti told Mediaset Premium, as quoted by ESPN.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

"Everyone knows that if you play in this type of arena and don't have a clear idea, you're going to get beaten.

"In the first half, Roma were better than us. Of course, you need a little bit of luck -- which we had. But we have started to change the mentality of this Inter side and it takes a while to get used to this approach.

"The game against Fiorentina last week was also dangerous, so beating them and Roma consecutively should build confidence."

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Icardi was also cautious over his side's prospects for the future, despite beating last season's Serie A runners-up by two goals.

The Argentina international added: "We had a wonderful second half -- we came out fighting and you could see the difference on the pitch.

"It is just the start of a new season under a new coach, so we are getting accustomed to the dynamics and mistakes can happen.

"We did well playing in the opposition half. This victory is a really good sign."