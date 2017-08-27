Jose Mourinho Praises His 'Solid' Man Utd Team Following Third Straight Premier League Win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said he is very confident with his side after seeing them record a third straight Premier League win of the season.

His side beat Leicester 2-0, but Mourinho was keen to put the result into perspective. "We can look into perspective, last season we won against Leicester at home so that doesn't make a difference but we had too many draws at home last season."

"The difference is the quality of our football, we're playing better today and if we hadn't won this match I wouldn't have anyone to blame.

"The team is playing very well and I'm very confident. We are comfortable on the ball and dangerous on the counter attack. But nine points after three matches is nothing different for us because we did that last season."

Mourinho praised two of his substitutes for their impact after Marcus Rashford and Marouane Fellaini scored the two goals.

"If I don't have them on the bench I can't make successful changes. The players work hard and those who are not playing and are on the bench, or in the stands, are working hard too and waiting for the chance."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Mourinho was also generous in his praise of Leicester, who defended well for large parts and frustrated United.

He said: "The blue wall was very well organised and I always give credit to that, but we kept calm and kept control.

"After missing the penalty the team remained confident and we deserved it. If I had to choose a word to describe my team it would be solid."

The Red Devils sit top of the table going into the first international break of the season with a trip to Stoke to come next before their return to the Champions League with a home game against Basel.