Leeds United Stopper Rob Green Completes Move to Premier League New Boys Huddersfield Town

Leeds United goalkeeper Rob Green has completed a move to Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town and will hope to use all of his top flight experience to help maintains the Terriers' top flight status this season.

Green, formerly first choice stopper for the Whites, had fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road behind new German recruit Felix Wiedwald, who kept his fourth Championship clean sheet in succession in Saturday's 2-0 win at the City Ground.

This had led to speculation about the former England number one's future and it has now been confirmed by Huddersfield Town Football Club's official Twitter account that Rob Green has signed for Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town.

Several other clubs had expressed an interest in signing Green, who was into his final year on his former contract. United head coach Thomas Christiansen said Green was still a Leeds player in his post-Forest press conference, but Huddersfield boss David Wagner admitted that a deal to land the experienced keeper was close.

“We’d like to sign Rob Green,” revealed Wagner during his post-match press conference of Saturday's goalless draw at home to Southampton.

“We’ve agreed personal terms and we’ve spoken with Leeds as well.

“If he passes his medical, which hopefully he will do in the next 24 hours, then we can announce this signing.”

Asked about Green following his side’s 2-0 triumph at Forest, Christiansen said: “He is still a player for Leeds United and we are going to speak about Rob next week.”

📰 Rob Green's contract has been terminated by mutual consent, and the club wishes him well for his future https://t.co/avdlB9aME2 pic.twitter.com/qCLRYINk17 — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 27, 2017

However. it seemed unlikely that Green would stay after not even making the squad for the game against Forrest.





It seemed unlikely that Green would stay after not even making the squad for the game against Forrest. Leeds have also confirmed that they have re-signed goalkeeper Andy Lonergan from Wolverhampton Wanderers.