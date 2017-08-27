Soccer

Leicester Eye Last Minute Move for Man Utd Fringe Defender as the Transfer Window Draws to a Close

an hour ago

Leicester City are debating making a move to sign Manchester United defender Chris Smalling before the transfer window closes on Thursday.

The England man has slipped down the pecking order quite drastically at Old Trafford, finding himself behind Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, with Marcos Rojo nearing a return to full fitness.

NIKOLAY DOYCHINOV/GettyImages

Jose Mourinho has also brought in Swedish defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica, meaning Smalling could face a real battle for game time this season if he stays put.

The Mirror report that Smalling has emerged as a target for Leicester though, who see the former Fulham man as an ideal partner for compatriot Harry Maguire, who was called up to the England squad for the first time this week.

Mark Thompson/GettyImages

Smalling, who has 31 caps for the Three Lions himself, is viewed as a possible replacement long term for ageing club captain Wes Morgan.

The Mirror say Smalling 'can leave' before the 11pm deadline next Thursday and so it remains to be seen whether Leicester come in with an official offer for the 27-year-old.

Meanwhile on the outgoings front, the club have just rejected an offer of £12m from Watford for striker Islam Slimani - the Foxes smashed their club transfer record to sign the Algerian from Sporting Lisbon a year ago.  

