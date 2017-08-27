Liverpool Make Inquiry for Monaco's Thomas Lemar With View to Make Club-Record Bid

Liverpool have contacted AS Monaco regarding the availability of Thomas Lemar, according to a report in the Telegraph.

The publication claims that sources from France are reporting that the Reds want to table a club-record £55m offer for the midfielder, who helped Monaco capture the Ligue 1 title last season.

Exclusive: #lfc make inquiry to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar for club record fee | @JBurtTelegraph https://t.co/SAuvEMgO8W — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 27, 2017

The inquiry isn't thought to have anything to do with the sale of Philippe Coutinho, with the Reds having already rejected three lucrative offers from Barcelona for the Brazilian.

Lemar was a major target for Arsenal this summer, and Manchester United are said to be monitoring him as well.

Arsene Wenger, however, has said that there is no chance of the Gunners signing the player in this window, but he's still on the lookout for fresh additions.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"It's dead because Monaco have closed the door definitely," the French boss told reporters on Thursday. "It depends how many players will go to see if we can bring one more in. We are on alert in the last seven days."

Monaco aren't willing to sell Lemar, having lost the likes of Tiemoue Bakayoko, Benjamin Mendy and Bernardo Silva so far this summer. They are also trying their very best to keep Kylian Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Rumours over an agreed deal between the two clubs had surfaced during the last week, but both clubs have since come out to refute the claims.