Man Utd Reportedly Ditch Plans to Sign Danny Rose as Celtic Star Emerges as Main Target

Manchester United have reportedly binned all plans to sign Tottenham Hotspur left-back Danny Rose, according to former Celtics striker John Hartson.

Hartson has told the BBC (H/T Express) that the Red Devils have made Hoops youngster Kieran Terney their chief target, with the transfer window drawing to a close.

The erstwhile forward, who recently took up a coaching job at Celtic, doesn't think that Brendan Rodgers would be keen on selling Tierney to United, but named him as a target nonetheless.

“I’m hearing he’s Manchester United’s number one target,” he said to the BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

“But why on earth would Brendan Rodgers sell Tierney right now?“If I’m Brendan Rodgers, I’m saying to [Jose] Mourinho, ‘Let him have another season here, keep your £25-30m for now, he’s got Champions League football, he loves playing for Celtic’.

“Give him another year, 18 months at this level until he becomes more of a man, more established, more mature physically, then in 12-18 months' time, there is no doubt Kieran Tierney will go on and play for one of the top three or four clubs in England, and become one of the best left-backs in Europe.

“I have every confidence in Kieran Tierney to become a top, top player. He is a great player now, but he can only get better.”

The 20-year-old Tierney has made 85 appearances for the Hoops since making his debut in 2015, and looks to have a very bright future.

If United can manage to snag him this summer, it would be considered a major coup.